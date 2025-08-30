Manishi, 21-year-old from Jharkhand, equals world record in First-class cricket during Duleep Trophy 2025 Manishi, a Jharkhand-born 21-year-old cricketer, has equalled a world record in First-class cricket with his six-wicket haul in the clash between East Zone and North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025. Manishi has become the first Indian cricketer to achieve a historic record.

New Delhi:

21-year-old left-arm spinner from Jharkhand, Manishi, etched his name into the history books during the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025. Playing for the Ankit Kumar-led North Zone in the quarterfinal against the East Zone, Manishi picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings to equal a world record in First-class cricket.

During the first innings of the clash, Manishi took six wickets, all dismissed LBW, as he displayed his brilliance on the field. Notably, Manishi has equalled the record for most LBW dismissals by a bowler in an innings in the history of First-class cricket.

With his six LB dismissals, there are now six bowlers who have dismissed as many players LBW in an innings in red-ball cricket. England's Mark Ilott was the first one to have done so when he dismissed six batters LBW during Essex's clash against Northamptonshire in 1995.

Manishi first Indian to achieve the rare feat

Meanwhile, the left-arm spinner is the first Indian to have dismissed more than six batters LBW in an innings. Before him, several Indians, including Praveen Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Karn Sharma and Saurabh Kumar, among others.

List of bowlers to dismiss six batsmen LBW in an innings in FC cricket:

1 - Mark Ilott: Northamptonshire v Essex in 1995

2 - Chaminda Vaas: Southern Province v Western Province in 2004/05

3 - Tabish Khan: Khan Research Laboratories v Karachi Whites in 2011/12

4 - Ollie Robinson: Glamorgan v Sussex in 2021

5 - Chris Wright: Gloucestershire v Leicestershire in 2021

6 - Manishi: North Zone v East Zone in 2025

Manishi starred on a green top pitch at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru after East Zone skipper Riyan Parag had opted to bowl first. He took a wicket off his first ball after trapping Ankit Kumar in front. He unleashed his guile and kept taking wickets. He removed Shubham Khajuria, Yash Dhull, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Auqib Nabi and Harshit Rana, all LBW, to get to his six-wicket historic feat. Despite his effort, North Zone had put 410 in the first innings.