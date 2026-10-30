Manisha Bhanwala creates history, becomes first Indian woman to win wrestling world championship gold

New Delhi:

India's women's wrestling contingent has secured a historic achievement at the World Championships in Astana, with Manisha Bhanwala becoming the country's first female world champion after defeating American wrestler Elizabeth Nette 8-6 in the 59kg final on Friday.

The 29-year-old produced a remarkable recovery in the gold-medal bout after finding herself four points behind at the end of the opening period. Nette, a Pan American champion, had established a 5-1 advantage eventually, but Manisha responded with a series of attacking moves to overturn the deficit and secure the biggest title of her career.

Although the 59kg division is not part of the Olympic programme, her victory represents a landmark moment for Indian women's wrestling. Before this achievement, Anshu Malik was the only Indian woman to reach a World Championships final, having claimed silver in the 57kg category in 2021.

Manisha’s route to gold

Manisha's route to the championship was equally impressive. She began by defeating Laurence Beauregard, a World Championships bronze medallist, before securing victory through a pin. The Indian wrestler subsequently overcame Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu and pinned Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva to book her place in the final.

Meanwhile, her success was accompanied by two more podium finishes for India. Neelam Sirohi reached the final in the 50kg category, while Kajal Dhochak progressed to the title bout in the 76kg division. Both the wrestlers finished with silver medals.

The achievement also provided a strong response following India's underwhelming performance at the Asian Games. Manisha had competed in the 57kg division there but exited in the quarterfinals after losing to Japan's Akari Fujinami. Since then, he decided to move up to 59kg for the World Championships and ultimately brought a historic reward.

Meanwhile, Manisha hails from Jind, Haryana. Previously, she competed in multiple weight divisions, ranging from 57kg to 65kg, and has appeared at three World Championships.

On the other hand, India's previous women's medal winners include Vinesh Phogat and Antim Panghal, who have collected two bronze medals each. In men's wrestling, Sushil Kumar remains the country's only world champion, having won gold in the 66kg category in Moscow in 2010. Bajrang Punia also secured silver in 2018.

Also Read:

Saina Nehwal, Rahul Dravid nominated to Commonwealth Games 2030 organising board: Report