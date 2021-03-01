Exclusive: Maninder Singh identifies technical flaws in Kuldeep Yadav's bowling

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India is currently in the driver's seat of the four-match est series against England at home. In which whenever captain Virat Kohli declares his playing eleven at the time of toss, everyone has only one question in their mind, did Kuldeep Yadav get a place in the team.

And when he doesn't feature in the line-up that attracts many detractors. There is also a huge reason behind this. Since the return of cricket post-COVID-19 pandemic, Team India have played four Test matches in Australia and three in India and Kuldeep only got to play in the second Test match against England.

And with the lack of game time, the dent in his confidence was visible. He got only 12 overs to bowl to in both innings and was able to scalp 2 wickets.

After such a dull show and also the advent of Axar Patel, the team management, captain Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and the selectors are probably no longer confident of Kuldeep.

Maninder Singh, former Indian left-arm orthodox spin bowler, also thinks along the same line. In a detailed conversation with Indiatv.in's Shubham Pandey, he also discussed what is the reason behind Kuldeep running out of favours in the team and also what the Chinaman need to do in order to gain the trust of the captain and the coach again.

"By not fielding Kuldeep Yadav again and again, the team management has made it clear that he is no longer confident of Kuldeep. Not playing in Australia, and just a Test match in India. In such atmosphere, there should be a dialogue between the team management, the selectors, the coaching staff. If they do not believe in him, then they should tell him. And if there is another bowler, then he should be bring up in Kuldeep's place instead. "

Kuldeep's flaw

Talking about Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, Maninder believes that he was getting a lot of success until two years ago. At the same time, Maninder saw a technical flaw.

"While bowling, Kuldeep's straight hand falls down very fast; taking away life from his deliveries. That's the reason why he isn't able to deliver wicket-taking deliveries. That is why he is struggling and captain and coach are unable to trust him."

Not only this, but Maninder also objected to not having any spin consultant coach in team management. He said, "I am sorry that there is no spin bowling consultant or coach in Team Management. (Bharat Arun) is involved in the fast bowling coach and maybe they do not understand. This makes me regret that so many talented players in India are being lost. So if Kuldeep has to come back, he will have to work on it as soon as possible and make a place in the team. "

In the end, about the strength of Kuldeep, Maninder said, "He is a match-winning bowler. Not only in India but also on foreign pitches, Kuldeep can prove to be a great worker."