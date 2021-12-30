Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • High Court and district courts of Delhi to function on virtual mode only from Jan 3 to Jan 15 over rising COVID-19 cases
  • West Bengal Govt decides to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3
  • Mumbai on alert following intel inputs of Khalistani attack on New Year's eve
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mandhana nominated for ICC Women's T20 Player of the Year award

Mandhana nominated for ICC Women's T20 Player of the Year award

Besides Mandhana, England cricketers Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver and Ireland's Gaby Lewis are the other contenders for the honour.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Dubai Published on: December 30, 2021 19:30 IST
File photo of Smriti Mandhana
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Smriti Mandhana

India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Thursday nominated for the ICC Women's T20 Player of the Year 2021 award along with three more cricketers.

Besides Mandhana, England cricketers Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver and Ireland's Gaby Lewis are the other contenders for the honour.

In 2021, Mandhana scored 255 runs in nine T20 matches at an average of 31.87 with two half-centuries. She played a major role in the first of the two wins, smashing 48 off just 28 balls against South Africa, chasing 113 in the final T20I. The win saved India the blushes, as they managed to avoid the clean sweep.

Mandhana was India's top run-scorer in the T20I series against England with 119 runs but didn't find enough support from the rest of the batters. She was India's top-scorer in both the matches that India lost, including a 51-ball 70 that went in vain in the final T20I.

Mandhana scored her second T20I half-century of the year against Australia in the final match of the series, but India fell short by 14 runs.

However, no Indian features among the nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year 2021.

The four players who are in the running for the recognition are Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Janneman Malan of South Africa and Ireland's Paul Stirling.

The ICC Awards 2021 will recognise the outstanding achievements and feats in cricket over the past year. 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News