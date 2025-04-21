Manchester United set unwanted Premier League record, survive relegation despite defeat Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat against Wolves at home. Pablo Sarabia's 77th-minute goal was enough to decide the game at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, with the defeat, the Red Devils have set an unwanted Premier League record but survived relegation.

Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford on Sunday. After their ‘remontada’ against Lyon in the Europa League, United were expected to be full of confidence but interestingly, Ruben Amorim fielded their B team against a struggling Wolves. The idea behind the move was to give rest to the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Harry Maguire, who played a vital role in the epic win over Lyon in the midweek.

Bruno, however, was brought in the 59th minute of the game, but he failed to influence the result as Pablo Sarabia’s solitary goal proved to be the deciding factor. Meanwhile, with that, United suffered their 15th Premier League defeat in the season - most ever in the club’s history. The Red Devils were considered to be one of the forces to reckon with under Sir Alex Ferguson, but since his retirement in 2013, United have suffered tremendously, setting new lows in almost every season.

In January, coach Amorim mentioned that it might be the worst squad United have had in history and it is turning out to be one. They have 38 points in 33 matches and are 15th on the points table. With that, it is also certain that the team is set to record the club’s worst-ever points total in the Premier League. They lowest total came under interim head coach Ralf Rangnick in 202-22 season, when they accumulated 58 points. They are also on the course to record their lowest finish in the PL era.

Meanwhile, despite the defeat and a horror of a campaign, United have managed to escape relegation. With Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Ipswich Town, it is confirmed that the 20-time PL champions will play the top division next season. As things stand, Liverpool need one just more win from being confirmed as new Premier League champion while it’s likely that Ipwich will go down along with Leichester City and Southampton.