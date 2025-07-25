Manchester Originals to be renamed Manchester Super Giants from 2026: Reports Manchester Originals is set to be rebranded as Manchester Super Giants from 2026 following Sanjiv Goenka's acquisition. The move aligns with his Super Giants franchises in India and South Africa, aiming to elevate the team’s profile in The Hundred.

MANCHESTER:

The Hundred franchise Manchester Originals is set to be renamed Manchester Super Giants starting from the 2026 season. The decision follows a significant ownership shift earlier this year, when Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow Super Giants (IPL) and Durban Super Giants (SA20), acquired a controlling stake in the franchise for a reported £107 million.

The renaming aligns with Goenka's strategy of unifying his global cricket brands under the "Super Giants" identity. While the name change is now in motion, it's still unclear whether the franchise will shift its traditional black colour scheme to the blue typically associated with the Super Giants.

This move stems from the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) decision to privatise The Hundred and attract external investors to build on the competition’s growing popularity. The Manchester-based franchise was sold to Goenka’s RPSG Group after fending off interest from at least two other IPL franchise owners.

The Originals boast a high-profile men’s squad including Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, and the recently signed James Anderson. The women’s side features stars like Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, and Deandra Dottin. While the men’s team finished runners-up in both 2022 and 2023, the women’s team has yet to make a playoff appearance.

What did Goenka said after acquiring Manchester Originals?

Goenka expressed confidence in the long-term potential of the franchise and its association with Lancashire Cricket.

“We respect the legacy of Lancashire Cricket and we welcome Manchester Originals to our RPSG family. We are committed to developing a deep bond with the players, support team and the whole community at large. We believe in excellence and see a huge potential to deliver good quality cricket for generations to come,” Goenka said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

James Sheridan, Chair of Manchester Originals, echoed Goenka’s ambition, noting that the partnership would elevate the fan experience and bring the franchise in line with the standards seen in the IPL and global sports.

“We want to offer our fans an experience never before seen in English cricket - looking to the IPL, and other major sports, for inspiration, as we take our match day and fan experience to a completely different level. Whether in stadia or via digital channels, Manchester will be the team to follow in The Hundred as we will look to bring the world's top cricket stars, both female and male, to Manchester every August and provide sporting entertainment of the highest level to the people of Manchester and the wider North West,” he mentioned.