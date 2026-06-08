Manav Suthar's six-for helps India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan, visitors trail by 412 runs

New Delhi:

The Indian team continued their dominant show against Afghanistan in the ongoing, only Test of the series. After declaring on a score of 568 runs in the first innings, the hosts limited Afghanistan to 152 runs, and it was all thanks to the performance put in by Manav Suthar.

The debutant has been exceptional with the ball, taking six wickets to his name and leaving Afghanistan helpless in the clash. Bowling 22 overs in the clash, Suthar conceded 33 runs to his name and took six wickets.

His performance also helped team India enforce the follow-on as Afghanistan were bundled out for 152. The visitors trail India by 412 runs, and the game is quickly slipping away from their grasp.

It is interesting to note that the Indian team has been dominant throughout the clash against Afghanistan. Coming in to bat first, the side managed to post a total of 568 runs on the board, and it was thanks to centuries by Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. With Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant scoring 81 runs each to their names.

Also Read: Former India cricketer hails Manav Suthar after brilliant bowling showcase in only Test against AFG

Suthar registers second-best figures by an Indian on Test debut

Speaking of Manav Suthar, the debutant has been breathtaking for the hosts on his debut. With six wickets to his name and conceding just 33 runs in the 22 overs that he bowled, Suthar has been virtually unplayable against Afghanistan, with the visitors having a tough time adjusting to his turn and variations.

His figures of 33/6 in 22 overs are also the second-best figures by an Indian debutant in a Test innings. Only Narendra Hirwani’s spell of 61/8 against the West Indies back in 1988 surpasses Suthar’s brilliant figures against Afghanistan.

Having enforced a follow-on with a lead of 412 runs, India will be looking to end the game as soon as possible, as the side is going for a huge win against the visitors.

Best figures in debut Test innings for India

8/61 - Narendra Hirwani vs WI, Chennai, 1988

6/33 - Manav Suthar vs AFG, Mullanpur, 2026*

6/55 - Abid Ali vs AUS, Adelaide, 1967

6/103 - Dilip Doshi vs AUS, Chennai, 1979

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