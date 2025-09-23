Manav Suthar helps India A to rip through Australia A with five-wicket haul in 2nd unofficial Test Manav Suthar impressed with his five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Despite Suthar's brilliance, the Aussies ended well on 350/9.

Rajasthan spin all-rounder Manav Suthar starred on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Lucknow on Tuesday, September 23. The left-arm spinner took a brilliant 5/93 in his 28 overs; however, the Aussies ended strongly on 350/9 on the opening day of the contest at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

India A had won the toss and had inserted the Aussies to bat first in the second of the unofficial Test between the two sides. The Indians made several notable changes with the likes of KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ayush Badoni and Suthar returning to the Playing XI.

Suthar had a strong outing with the ball. He took apart the middle order after the speedsters made early strikes. Suthar scalped key wickets of Oliver Peake, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe, Will Sutherland and Corey Rocchiccioli.

KL Rahul, Siraj return

Top India internationals Rahul and Siraj are part of the Playing XI for the second match after not being available for the opener. While announcing India A's squad for the unofficial Tests, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that the two players would join the team for the second match.

Meanwhile, Australia A ended the opening day strong despite Suthar's fifer. The visitors put 350/9 with big half-centuries from captain McSweeney and Jack Edwards. Todd Murphy and Henry Thornton are unbeaten at the crease on 29 and 10, respectively.

India A's Playing XI:

N Jagadeesan, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar

Australia A's Playing XI:

Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney (c), Oliver Peake, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Will Sutherland, Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton