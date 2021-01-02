Mamata Banerjee wishes speedy recovery to Sourav Ganguly after former captain rushed to hospital

Image Source : PTI/AP West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to wish BCCI President Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery, after the latter was rushed to hospital after complaints of chest pain.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to wish BCCI President Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery, after the latter was admitted to hospital with complaints of chest pain.

Ganguly was at the gym on Friday evening when he complained of chest pain, and was admitted to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata earlier today after the problem recurred.

Banerjee wrote, "Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!"

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Ganguly, 48, took over the role as the President of BCCI in October 2019. Under his presidency, the BCCI successfully hosted the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League amid the COVID-19 pandemic in September-November last year, in the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian team is currently in Australia where the side is taking part in the Test series.