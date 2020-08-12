Making every bit count: Hardik Pandya shares workout video ahead of IPL 2020

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HARDIK PANDYA Hardik Pandya

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to kick start in the UAE from September 19, fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is raring to take the field for Mumbai Indians and he is leaving no stones unturned in his preparation.

Hardik, who last played for India in a T20I match at Bengaluru in September against South Africa, on Wednesday shared a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen sweating it out.

"Inch by inch, rep by rep! Making every bit count!" he captioned the post.

Recently, the Indian cricketer and Natasa Stankovic were blessed with their first child. He had made the announcement via social media post which read: "We are blessed with our baby boy."

The all-rounder broke into the Mumbai Indians team in 2015 after catching the eyes of the franchise in a domestic match and was bought for his base price of Rs 10 lakh in the auction.

Hardik has so far played 66 matches for Mumbai Indians in which he has scored 1,068 runs at a strike rate of over 150. He has also picked up 42 wickets.

