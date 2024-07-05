Major League Cricket Live telecast: When and where to watch the USA's MLC 2024 on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : MINY CRICKET X Major League Cricket is set to kick off in Morrisville with MI New York taking on Seattle Orcas in the opener

With the signings of Steve Smith, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and likes of Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson as coaches, in just its second season, the Major League Cricket (MLC) is starting to flex its muscles. Despite cricket not being the first sport in the USA, MLC has grown leaps and bounds in a span of 12 months and since the second season is taking place right after the T20 World Cup where the national cricket team of the country did well and qualified for the second round, the competition will benefit it majorly.

A few key players have switched sides including Lockie Ferguson and David Miller but the since the local American players have become household names now, there is anticipation and excitement and hopefully a lot more things to come in the future.

When and where to watch Major League Cricket on TV and streaming in India?

The second edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) is set to take place from July 5 to 28 and all 25 matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network on TV in India. The day matches are scheduled to have a 12:30/1 AM IST start while the evening matches as per the local time have been scheduled for a 6 AM IST kick-off. All the matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website for live streaming.

Squads

MI New York

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Shayan Jahangir, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Ruben Clinton, Heath Richards, Rashid Khan, Rushil Ugarkar, Romario Shepherd, Sunny Patel

Seattle Orcas

Wayne Parnell (captain), Aaron Jones, Hammad Azam, Nauman Anwar, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinto De Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Harmeet Singh, Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Ali Sheikh

Texas Super Kings

Faf Du Plessis (captain), Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Gerald Coetzee, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Milind Kumar, Cameron Stevenson, Zia Shahzad, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Md Mohsin, Zia Ul Haq, Joshua Tromp, Raj Nannan, Daryl Mitchell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Makram, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Sunil Narine (captain), Andre Russell, Jason Roy, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Joshua Little, Spencer Johnson, Unmukt Chand, Ali Khan, Alex Carey, Waqar Salamkheil, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Corne Dry, Derone Davis, Matthew Tromp, Adithya Ganesh

San Francisco Unicorns

Corey Anderson (captain), Pat Cummins, Jake Fraser Mcgurk, Josh Inglis, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Short, Haris Rauf, Finn Allen, Matt Henry, Abrar Ahmed, Liam Plunkett, Brody Couch, Carmi Le Roux, Tajinder Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton, Hassan Khan

Washington Freedom

Steve Smith (captain), Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Bodugum, Amla Aponso, Andrew Tye, Andries Gous, Glenn Maxwell, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Lahiru Milantha, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Peinaar, Rachin Ravindra, Saurabh Netravalkar, Travis Head, Yasir Mohammad