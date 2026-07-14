Major change in ODI World Cup on cards? ICC considers reducing teams; WTC semifinal likely

New Delhi:

There could be a major change in line for the ODI World Cups as the International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly considering reducing the teams for the global showpiece. This could well be in place even for the upcoming 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

A report in BBC stated that during the annual ICC meeting in Edinburgh, the International body has considered bringing the teams down from to 12 for the ODI World Cup and this can be in place for the 2027 tournament as well. Moreover, there is set to be an addition of the 'super seven' stage in the tournament.

If it happens for the 2027 showpiece, the ICC is set to allow only two teams from the global qualifying tournament and not the initially planned four. The ICC is also mulling having a super 10 stage in the T20 World Cup 2028, up from the usual super eight one. The 2028 World Cup is set to feature 20 teams, as 12 sides have booked their place in the global showpiece.

Quadrangular tournaments in the pipeline

In another significant update, the number of white-ball series will be reduced in the next Future Tour Programme (FTP) cycle. Inter-continental quadrangular events will be played more, which are likely to feature two teams from full member nations. The current FTP runs from 2027 to 2031.

WTC semifinals likely to happen

The report added that the World Test Championship finals might take place as the topic garnered interest during the meeting. There is no legal progression to increasing the number of teams from nine to 12 in the Championship, with an ICC group still working on the plans to expand the WTC.

But there could be more intrigue to the WTC with the possibility of the semifinals. This will provide more intense competition for the teams in the middle of the points table.

ODI cricket to remain 50 overs

Meanwhile, there were reports and speculations of ODI cricket being brought down to 40 overs. However, the report stated that the format is set to remain put for the imminent future. Also, the ODI World Cup Super League is unlikely to be revived after being used from 2020 to 2023. The tournament provided the associate teams with mandatory scheduled fixtures against full members. The ICC has asked the full members to increase the matches between their 'A' teams and the associate sides.

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