Major blow for Punjab Kings, star bowler doubtful for remainder of IPL 2025 due to injury Punjab Kings have lost two of their last three matches in the Indian Premier League 2025 after winning their opening two games. PBKS now have a major injury concern as one of their star bowlers is doubtful for the remainder of the tournament.

Punjab Kings have been the trendsetters in the Indian Premier League 2025 so far. Despite losing two of their last three matches, PBKS are looking like a strong squad. Meanwhile, Punjab have a major injury concern now.

Star pacer Lockie Ferguson is doubtful for the remainder of the IPL 2025 as he has been dealt with an injury blow. Ferguson picked up an injury on his leg during PBKS' clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Though the details are not confirmed, the New Zealander was seen holding his left thigh after bowling two balls in SRH's run chase of 245.

Ferguson walked off the field and didn't take further part in the match. PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes has confirmed that Ferguson is out indefinitely, and his return at the back end of the tournament is unlikely too.

"Ferguson is out indefinitely, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he's done a real decent injury to himself," Hopes said on the eve of PBKS' clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur.