Maintaining rhythm and momentum key closer to the IPL: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane said that he was looking to regain his rhythm in his first practice session for the Delhi Capitals after getting out of quarantine in Mumbai.

Rahane last played in India's fourth Test against England that ended on March 6.

"I batted for the first time in 20 days. We came out after being in quarantine for seven days, so I was just looking to get into the groove and get into a good rhythm. And as we get closer to the tournament, it will be all about maintaining that good rhythm and momentum," said Rahane.

Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra said that he is also working on his batting.

"All the boys are looking good here on the field. They are all ready to put in the hard yards and it's nice to see the youngsters practicing hard as well," said the 38-year-old Mishra.

"I am working on my batting. The coaches have also told me to keep practicing my batting as there might be situations in matches when I will have to string partnerships of 25-30 runs. We need to be ready for everything. Basically, if I am batting with a recognized batsman then I should focus on taking singles and giving the strike to my partner," Mishra further said.