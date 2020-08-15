'Main pal do pal ka shayar hu..': Watch MS Dhoni's emotional retirement announcement video

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES After close to 16 years since making his debut for India, MS Dhoni announced his international retirement today.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on Saturday through his official Instagram profile. Dhoni posted a four-minute-long video, which was a compilation from the pictures of his illustrious career - ever since he first donned the Indian jersey.

He added the 1976 song, 'Main pal do pal ka shayar hu', sung by Mukesh to the video.

MS Dhoni made his debut against Bangladesh in 2004 and since went on to represent India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. He took over the captaincy of Indian team in 2007 and led the side to a stunning victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. (Also Read | MS Dhoni calls it time but fans can still watch 'Thala' in IPL donning the CSK jersey)

He remains the only captain to have lifted all the three ICC trophies - the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy -- so far.

Dhoni appeared for the final time in Indian colours in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, after which he took a break from cricket action. Incidentally, his first innings in international cricket, as well as the final innings in international cricket, ended in a run-out. (Also Read | MS Dhoni – The Pioneer of India’s rise from the ashes of 2007 ODI World Cup debacle)

Dhoni, however, will continue to play in the Indian Premier League, where he represents Chennai Super Kings. He will lead the franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL in the UAE.

