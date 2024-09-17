Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
  'Mai khush hun hum haar gaye': Babar Azam's Stallions captain's strange response after loss goes viral - WATCH

Stallions suffered a colossal loss at the hands of Markhors in their second match of the Champions One-day Cup in Pakistan having been bowled out for a paltry 105, however, the team's skipper's "I am happy that we lost" comment has gone viral.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: September 17, 2024 17:29 IST
Mohammad Haris, the Stallions captain said that he was
Image Source : CHAMPIONS CUP X Mohammad Haris, the Stallions captain said that he was happy that his team lost

Stallions suffered a colossal 126-run loss to the Markhors in their second match in the Champions One-Day Cup and instead of being disappointed or taken aback by the defeat having failed to chase down 232, captain Mohammad Haris was happy that his side came second in a strange response. Apart from Babar Azam's run-a-ball 45, who showed a bit of aggression and urge, it was a flop show with the bat for the Stallions. Shan Masood was the only other bat to score in double digits as the middle-order was dealing in binaries for the Men in Red to fold for 105.

Asked after the game as to what went wrong for the Stallions, Haris said, "Koi galti nahi hui. Hum jo chah rahe they. Hum team ki strength check kar rhe they [(There wasn't any mistake. We did what we wanted to do. We were checking the team's strength)."

"Humne pehle match mein toss jeeta and batting ki thi. Aaj humne chaha ki hum chase karte hain chase kiya. Jisse ki hume apni strength ka pata chal jaye tournament se pehle. Aur wohi hua. Mujhe khushi hai ki hum haar gye (In the first match, we won the toss and chose to bat. Today, we chased, so that we could check and understand our strength. That’s exactly what happened. We’re happy that we lost)," he said.

The response was a bit bizarre given it was coming from a captain, whose team had just lost. The social media too was confused as to what he really meant.

Watch the video here:

Stallions were in second place despite the loss with Markhors at the top. However, with the Panthers winning against the Lions on Monday, September 16, they climbed to second place are just behind the Markhors on net run rate.

