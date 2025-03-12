Mahmudullah announces retirement from international cricket Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has called time on his international career. He retired from Test cricket in 2021 and T20Is in 2024 and after the Champions Trophy, the 39-year-old opted out of ODIs as well.

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced his decision to retire from international cricket. He took to social media to announce the decision. The 39-year-old had already retired from Tests in 2021 and T20Is in 2024 and after the Champions Trophy, he opted out of ODI cricket as well.

“I have decided to retire from international cricket,” Mahmudllah wrote on Facebook.

“And finally thanks to my wife and kids who have been my support system through thick and thin. I know Raeid will miss me in red and green jersey,” Mahmudullah wrote, referring to his son. “Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way, but you say yes and move forward. PEACE... Alhamdulillah,” he added.

Notably, the cricketer has scored 11047 runs in 430 international matches. With the ball, the Mymensingh-born has clinched 166 wickets.

