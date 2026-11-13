Mahli Beardman gets dream debut against England, claims six-wicket haul in the first England ODI

Australia kicked off their white-ball series against England by taking on the side at the Perth Stadium on November 13th, and the clash saw Australia come in to bowl first. The Men in Yellow put forth a marvellous performance with the ball and limited England to a score of 131 runs in the first innings of the game as the Aussies showcased some brilliant cricket.

In the first innings, Australian fans saw a new face shine in Perth. 21-year-old Mahli Beardman made his ODI debut for Australia, and in his very first game, the youngster put forth an exceptional showing, taking six wickets and demolishing Australia’s batting attack.

Beardman registered figures of 6/24, putting forth an exceptional showing against England. Doing so, the youngster etched his name in the history as he became the youngest Australia player to pick an ODI five-fer in history.

He broke the record of Cooper Connolly, who achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and two days in 2025 against South Africa. Beardman, who is 21 years and 74 days old, has become

Youngest to pick an ODI 5-fer for Australia

21y 74d Mahli Beardman vs Eng Perth 2026

22y 2d Cooper Connolly vs SA Mackay 2025

22y 204d Craig McDermott vs Pak Lahore 1987

22y 211d Mitchell Starc vs Pak Sharjah 2012

Beardman reflected on his performance in the first innings

After the end of the first innings, Mahli Beardman came forward and reflected on the showing that he put forth against England. He talked about how huge of an honour it is to be able to help Australia on his debut.

“To be honest, I'm not sure what just happened. It all happened very quickly, but yeah, it's just a great privilege and honour, to be able to represent my country and to be able to go out and take a few wickets as well. It's just the cherry on the top. [Did you have a favourite wicket in there?] I think the first one. Harry Brook, was a nice wicket, but just to get off the mark. I think any time you get your first one, it's a little bit of weight off the shoulders, so that was awesome,” Beardman said.

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