Chennai:

In what marks the absolute end of an era for world cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from professional cricket. In a major development, the superstar cricketer has stepped down from his long-standing association as a player with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL retention deadline.

The 45-year-old keeper-batter, who had already hung up his international boots in August 2020, officially transitions into a new off-field chapter as the Team Mentor for the Chennai franchise. Under his leadership, CSK has won every possible title, winning the IPL on five occasions and the Champions Trophy twice.

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between. Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible,” N Srinivasan, CSK owner, said.

“In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home,” he added.

Dhoni didn’t play single game in 2025 season

Dhoni’s future had been shrouded in intense speculation following a turbulent IPL campaign where persistent fitness and calf-muscle issues sidelined him from active match action. He was expected to play a part in the last edition of the cash-rich league, but due to injuries, he was sidelined from the entire competition. He even refrained from travelling with the team to the stadiums, as the cricketer didn’t want the team distracted.

Despite everything, there were always massive expectations for Dhoni to come back one final time and play in front of Chepauk. However, it has now been confirmed that it’s not meant to be.

Meanwhile, under his leadership, Indian cricket scaled historic heights, as the national team captured the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the iconic 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013, while establishing CSK as one of the most dominant dynasties in league history with five titles.

While the yellow brigade will miss his presence behind the stumps and anchoring the lower-order run chases, his elevation to the mentor role ensures that his sharp cricketing intellect and winning culture will continue to guide the next generation of Super Kings.

Apart from his prowess as a captain, Dhoni has been one of the batting stalwarts. He finished his career as the second-highest run-scorer for CSK with 5,314 runs, and the most-capped Chennai Super King with 272 appearances.

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