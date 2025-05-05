Mahela Jayawardene reveals reason why Rohit Sharma is being used as impact sub in IPL 2025 Rohit Sharma has been used as an impact substitute by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed why the team has been using Rohit as an impact sub in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians have been using their former captain Rohit Sharma as an impact substitute in the Indian Premier League 2025. Rohit comes in as an impact sub when MI bat and goes off the field when the team bowls.

Jayawardene opened up on it, stating that the team wants fast runners and players who do double roles. He stated that it wasn't from the start of the season that Mi thought of using Rohit as an impact sub.

"No, it wasn't at the start. Obviously, Ro (Rohit) was on the field in some of the games," Jayawardene said during MI’s training session. "But if you look at the composition of the team, most of the guys are doing dual roles; most of them are bowling. At the same time, some of the venues need boundary runners, you need guys with speed and all that so that also comes into play."

Rohit was nursing a niggle after Champions Trophy: Jayawardene

Meanwhile, the MI head coach also revealed that Rohit was suffering from a niggle after the Champions Trophy. "Ro was also nursing a niggle from the Champions Trophy so we wanted to make sure that we don't push him too hard, and we have managed that while (his) batting is the most important thing," he added.

He praised Rohit for contributing well on and off the field. "If you've seen, he's always been around in the dugout, or he goes in during timeouts, and there's a lot of communication that's been happening, so actively involved," he said.

He also hailed the opening partnership of Rohit and Ryan Rickelton. "For any team, the openers do play a very valuable part in establishing the innings and especially with the batting lineup that we have, the way we build when we get a good start, it always complements to that," he said.

"It's just that even though Ro, probably (in) the last few years, he hadn't (had) those big scores but he was trying to give us that impetus as well -- even though I was in the head coach, I was watching -- he used to get those quick 20s or 30s but couldn't convert.