Mahela Jayawardene parts ways with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 season looming on the horizon, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will go under a major overhaul as their head coach, former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene, announced that he will be stepping down from the role ahead of the new season as the side looks to improve upon their cricket.

Notably, Jayawardene was MI’s head coach for the last 10 years. During his tenure, Mumbai Indians won three IPL titles in 2017, 2019, and 2020. He was appointed as the head coach for IPL 2017 and stayed as the head coach until the 2022 season.

After that, he was promoted to the franchise’s Global Head of Performance as the team expanded overseas, expanding its footprint across global leagues like SA20, ILT20, and the MLC.

Furthermore, Jayawardene made a return as head coach ahead of the 2025 season, after Mark Boucher’s departure. With MI yet to announce their new head coach, it could be interesting to who takes over the helm with Jayawardene’s departure from the franchise.

Jayawardene opened up on his time with MI

After the announcement was made official, Jayawardene took centre stage and talked about his time with the franchise. He branded his time with the side as one of the most cherished times in his career.

“I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead,” Jayawardene was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

It is worth noting that the IPL 2026 was a forgettable season for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The side failed to reach the knockout stages of the tournament, as they finished in ninth place in the standings. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the side has not been at its best and needs serious changes if they are looking to compete once more.

In the 14 matches that they played, MI only managed to win four and lost the remaining 10, finishing with eight points to their name, and with the new season and auction approaching, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming IPL 2027.

Also Read:

Former India coach weighs in on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management ahead of NZ tour