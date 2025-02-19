Maheesh Theekshana topples Rashid Khan to become top-ranked bowler in ODIs Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana is the new number one bowler in ODI cricket. Interestingly, he will not be in action in the Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka not qualifying and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan is likely to trump him again in the coming weeks.

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has toppled Afghanistan star Rashid Khan to become the No.1 ranked bowler in ODIs. He was brilliant in the two-match ODI series against Australia picking up four wickets in 12.5 overs. Theekshana, in the latest ICC rankings update, has jumped to the top with 680 rating points while Rashid has slipped to second with 669 rating points.

However, Theekshana is unlikely to stay at the numero uno position for long with Sri Lanka not playing ODI cricket for the next three weeks when eight other teams including Rashid's Afghanistan will be involved in the ICC Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka didn't qualify for the showpiece event along with the West Indies and will be the spectators of the action in Pakistan and Dubai till March 9.

Rashid will be playing at least three matches in the Champions Trophy which gives him a chance to reclaim his No.1 position in the ICC ODI rankings for the bowlers. Meanwhile, India's Kuldeep Yadav is also a contender to improve his rankings he is currently sitting in fourth place with 652 rating points.

Even he is expected to play at least three matches with India scheduled to face Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage. Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has dropped a place to fifth after a not-so-great tri-series at home but will be keen on making amends in the Champions Trophy starting today.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is the newest entrant in the top 10 as he climbed five places to be at seventh in the latest rankings update. He was exceptional with his left-arm spin in the tri-series picking up five wickets in three matches while keeping a lid of the run-scoring as well.

ICC ODI rankings for bowlers