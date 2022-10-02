Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, heartfelt wishes pour from cricket fraternity

Follow us on Image Source : SHASHI THAROOR/TWITTER Mahatma Gandhi

Every year 2nd of October is commemorated as Gandhi Jayanti in India and it is also celebrated as non-violence day across the world. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He is commonly regarded as the Father of the Nation in India.

This year to mark his birth anniversary, wishes poured from the cricket fraternity.

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a special message.

"Offering my deepest respects to a great leader who showed that each one can make a difference in this world. Remembering the great ideals of Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary," it read.

"Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary. His invaluable teachings and thoughts will keep guiding us for generations to come," the post stated.

Cricket Legend VVS Laxman too poured wishes for Mahatma Gandhi. He also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shashtri who was also born on the same date.

"Warm wishes on the birth anniversary of two great leaders, Mahatma Gandhi Ji who taught us the path of non-violence, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri Ji who directed us to live a life of sacrifice," he tweeted.

Former star bowler Harbhajan Singh shared a wonderful message to pay tribute.

"Tribute to Father of the Nation & protagonist of peace & non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. We must focus on spreading Gandhian ideals across the country," it read.

"As we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti today, let us try and put his teachings into practice in our daily lives. Gandhi Ji's life is a source of eternal inspiration for all of us."

Smriti Mandhana shared a beautiful post.

"As we observe Gandhi Jayanti, may the spirit of truth and nonviolence be with us," it read.

