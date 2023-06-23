Maharashtra Premier League: Smriti Mandhana to captain Team Blue, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Smriti Mandhana

The star Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Devika Vaidya will feature in the upcoming Maharashtra Premier League. Mandhana will be leading Team Blue in the three-team tournament starting on June 25. Three teams will play three games on June 25, 26, and 28 at MCA Stadium, Pune.

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) recently launched a T20 franchise league for men's cricket with six teams across the state participating in the tournament. The prominent Indian cricketers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, and Kedar Jadhav are among the star cricketers who are part of the tournament that started on June 15. The men's MPL final will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on June 29.

Now the state cricket board has organized a three-match tournament to promote women's cricket in Maharashtra. Star batter Smriti Mandhana will be leading Team Blue while all-rounder Devika Vaidya will captain Team Red. The 25-year-old batter Tejal Hasabnis will captain Team Yellow.

Kiran Navgire will be part of Team Red after showcasing her finishing skills with UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL). Utkarsha Pawar, who recently got married to Ruturaj Gaikwad, also features in Team Red.

Team Blue Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shivali Shinde, Sakshi Shinde, Maya Sonawane, Soumyalata Birajdar, Laxmi Yadav, Aishwarya Wagh, Sayali Lonkar, Pradnya Veerkar, Hrutuja Deshmukh, Sakshi Waghmode, Shraddha Pokharkar, Sushma Patil, Priyanka Garkhede, Rasika Shinde, Shweta Sawant

Team Red Squad: Devika Vaidya (C), Kiran Navgire, Utkarsha Pawar, Damini Bankar, Shravani Desai, Bhakti Mirajkar, Aaditi Gaikwad, Tanvi Patil, Ishita Khale, Priyanka Ghodke, Anuja Patil, Gautami Naik, Shweta Mane, Isha Pathare, Rohini Mane

Team Yellow Squad: Tejal Hasabnis (C), Tejswini Batwal, Ambika Watade, Poonam Khemnar, Aarti Kedar, Sakshi Patil, Mukta Magre, Rushita Janjal, Ishwari Savkar, Suhani Kahandal, Madhuri Aaghav, Priyanka Kumbhar, Samruddhi Banawane, Isha Ghule, Chinmayee Borpale

Latest Cricket News