Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde felicitates Mumbai cricketers who led India to T20 World Cup 2024 glory Mumbai cricketers Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav played crucial roles in team India's T20 World Cup 2024 success and were felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Friday.