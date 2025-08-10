Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025: Where to watch Karnataka Premier League? Check full squads The forthcoming edition of the Maharaja T20 Trophy will begin on August 11. The tournament will be played at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore, as M Chinnaswamy Stadium wasn't given the green light following RCB victory parade stampede.

The 2025 edition of the Maharaja T20 League will begin on August 15 with Gulbarga Mystics taking on Mangalore Dragons at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore. The defending champions, Mysore Warriors, will feature in the evening game against Bengaluru Blasters. Meanwhile, the league stage will continue till August 25, with the playoffs to begin on August 26. The final will be played on August 28.

Like any other domestic competition, Karnataka’s premier T20 competition will give the local players a platform to not just showcase their potential, but also come into the radar of several IPL franchises. Last year, Karun Nair emerged as the leading run-scorer, and that helped the veteran earn a spot in Delhi Capitals. The same can be said about many other cricketers, such as Devdutt Padikkal, Manoj Bhandage, Vidhwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Maharaja T20 League squads

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja, Naveen MG, A Rohan Patil, Chethan LR, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddharth Akhil, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Rohan Naveen, Kruthik Krishna, Advith M Shetty, Bhuvan Mohan Raju, Rohan M Raju, Niranjan Naik, Prateek Jain, Ishaan S

Gulbarga Mystics: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Luvnith Sisodia, Pravin Dubey, Smaran R, Siddhath KV, Monish Reddy, Harsha Wardhan Khuba, Prithviraj, Lavish Kaushal, Sheetal Kumar, Jasper EJ, Mohith BA, Faizan Raiz, Sourab M Muttur, SJ Nikin Jose, Prajwal Pavan, Younus Ali Baig, Likhit M Bannu

Hubli Tigers: Manvanth Kumar L, Shrijith KL, KC Cariappa, Karthikeya KP, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Taha, Vijayaraj B, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Sankalp SS, Samarth Nagaraj, Rakshith S, Nithin S Nagaraja, Yash Raj Punja, Ritesh L Bhatkal, Shreesha S Achar, Nathan JF D Mello, Nischith Pai

Mangaluru Dragons: Abhilash Shetty, Macneil Noronha, Lochan S Gowda, Paras Gurbax Arya, Sharath BR, Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal, Melu Kranthi Kumar, Sachin Shinde, Aneesh KV, Thippa Reddy, Aaditya Nair, Aadarsh Prajwal, Abhishek Prabhakar, Shivaraj S, Pallav Kumar Das

Mysore Warriors: Karun Nair, Karthik CA, Prasidh Krishna, Karthik SU, Manish Pandey, Gowtham K, Yashovardhan Parantap, Venkatesh M, Harshil Dharmani, Lankesh KS, Kumar LR, Goutham Mishra, Shikhar Shetty, Sumit Kumar, Dhanush Gowda, Kushaal M Wadhwani, Sharath Srinivas, Shamanth SM

Shivamogga Lions: Koushik V, Hardik Raj, Avinash B, Nihal Ullal, Vidwath Kaverappa, Anirudha Joshi, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dhruv Prabhakar, Sanjay C, Anand Doddamani, Sahil Sharma, Bharath Dhuri, Deepak Devadiga, Rohit Kumar K, Tushar Singh, Darshan MB, Maribasava C Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar

Where to watch Maharaja T20 League on TV?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Maharaja T20 League on TV.

Where to watch Maharaja T20 League online?

Fancode will stream the Maharaja T20 league online. Users can log into the website or download the app.