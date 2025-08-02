Maharaja T20 faces uncertainty as Bengaluru Police withhold clearance for Chinnaswamy The Maharaja T20 faces uncertainty as Bengaluru police have yet to clear the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to an ongoing stampede probe. KSCA may shift matches to Alur or Mysuru, while franchises worry about losses amid venue and scheduling concerns.

Bengaluru:

The fate of the upcoming Maharaja T20 League, Karnataka’s premier franchise-based T20 tournament, hangs in the balance as the Bengaluru police are yet to grant clearance for matches to be held at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Scheduled from August 11 to 27, the tournament’s status is now under review due to safety concerns linked to an ongoing investigation.

The hesitation stems from the tragic June 4 stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations, which led to 11 deaths and left over 50 people injured. A state crime branch investigation is underway, and until its findings are concluded, police are cautious about approving large-scale events at the venue.

In anticipation of possible hurdles, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had already announced on July 11 that the tournament would be played behind closed doors. However, with the stadium still deemed "unsafe" for major gatherings by a government-appointed committee, the association is exploring alternative venues.

Top contenders include the KSCA’s own facility in Alur, just outside Bengaluru, and the Wadeyar Ground in Mysuru. Alur boasts solid infrastructure and drainage, but the lack of floodlights and limited seating makes it less suitable for high-profile, televised matches. Still, it is set to host the group stages of the Maharani T20, the women’s six-day tournament beginning August 4.

Franchise teams involved in the Maharaja T20 have expressed concern over the situation, citing financial implications. Many had pre-booked accommodations in central Bengaluru, assuming matches would take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Women’s ODI World Cup in Bengaluru in doubt

The issue also raises questions about Chinnaswamy’s preparedness for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, where it is scheduled to host the opening match between India and Sri Lanka on September 30, as well as a semi-final and potentially the final. Two warm-up games are also planned at the venue.

In light of these concerns, the BCCI has already shifted the Duleep Trophy final, originally slated for Chinnaswamy, to its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, underscoring the growing unease around the stadium’s suitability for major events.