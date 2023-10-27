PAK vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play? Weather forecast for clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan and South Africa players.

PAK vs SA Pitch Report: Pakistan and South Africa are set to meet each other in the 26th match of the World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Proteas are among the three teams who are bossing the tournament, whereas the Men in Green are finding it hard to come good in their recent outings. The clash will be a crucial one mostly for Pakistan as a loss can dwindle their hopes of making it to the semifinals more.

Pakistan are coming in Chennai on the back of three successive losses, while the Proteas are on a two-game winning streak. The Babar Azam-led side began the tournament in style with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but have taken multiple blows with losses to India, Australia and then Afghanistan. On the flip, the Proteas made it two wins in two before surprisingly going down to the Netherlands in their third encounter. They bounced back reasonably well and defeated England and Bangladesh to stay inside the top 2 of the points table.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

This will be the last match in the tournament in Chennai. There have been four games played here till now and the teams chasing have won three of those outings. There has been turn on offer at the venue, however, speedsters have taken wickets as well. The surface that will be used for the PAK vs SA game will be the one used for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh clash, which was a little quick in pace.

Chennai Weather forecast

There is a slight prediction for rain coming down in Chennai on Friday. According to weather.com, there is a 32% chance of precipitation in the morning. However, it goes down to 9% when the match is set to begin at 2 PM. The weather is expected to stay cloudy.

MA Chidambaram Stadium the numbers game

Total ODI matches - 38

Matches won batting first - 18

Matches won bowling first - 19

Average 1st Inns scores - 227

Average 2nd Inns scores - 206

Highest total recorded - 337/7 by ASIAXI vs AFRICAXI

Lowest total recorded - 69/10 by KEN vs NZ

Highest score chased - 291/2 by WI vs IND

Lowest score defended - 171/10 by ENG vs RSA

Pakistan's Probable XI:

South Africa's Probable XI:

Latest Cricket News