M.Chinnaswamy Stadium: Know everything about venue before 5th T20 between IND, SA

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, is all set to host the fifth and final T20 between India and South Africa on Sunday.

SA have had a roller-coaster of a series thus far. After coming in and beating the home team in two consecutive matches, they ran out of gas to lose the next ones by considerable margins of 48 and 82 runs respectively.

Before all the actions begin on Sunday, here is everything you should know about the venue.

Will Toss Matter?

Chinnaswamy Stadium offers one of the best batting tracks in the country. Over the years, the ground has seen some really high scores being put up and chased down.

But keeping the record in mind, the chasing team tends to have an advantage as they know what they are going after. But, it won't be a huge difference-maker in end. If there is no dew around, losing the toss might not be a huge deal.

Average Scores

Despite its reputation as a batting paradise, the average first innings score at Chinnaswamy is slightly on the lower side, standing at 153 runs.

The average second innings score is 144. The highest score made here was 202/6 by India vs England. But Australia also chased down 194 vs India.

Pitch Report

A batting paradise is expected to be on the cards for the fifth and final T20. If the pitch is fresh, pacers can expect some movement to start with. Spinners will need to be careful to not bowl too full or short as the short dimensions of the ground make six-hitting relatively easy.