Lungi Ngidi surpasses Dale Steyn in major record list for South Africa Lungi Ngidi now has more wickets than Dale Steyn in T20I cricket. He stands third on the list of South Africa cricketers with the most wickets in T20Is. He achieved the feat with the dismissal of Tim Seifert in the ongoing tri-series.

Harare:

Pacer Lungi Ngidi surpassed Dale Steyn for most wickets for South Africa in T20I cricket. The former cricketer has 64 wickets to his name in 47 T20I matches, while Ngidi now has 65 in only 45 games. The latter also stands behind Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada for most wickets for the Proteas in the shortest format of the game. Ngidi achieved the feat in the second match of the tri-series featuring New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Most wickets for South Africa in T20Is

Players Wickets Tabraiz Shamsi 89 Kagiso Rabada 71 Lungi Ngidi 65* Dale Steyn 64 Imran Tahir 61

In the match, Ngidi picked up the wicket of New Zealand opener Tim Seifert to surpass Steyn. The keeper-batter seemed to be in good form before miscuing the delivery in the third over of the game. He couldn’t decipher the slower cutter of Ngidi, as it went on to play a big shot, but ended up in Senuran Muthusamy’s hands.

New Zealand lost two wickets in the powerplay

New Zealand lost two wickets in the powerplay. Soon after Seifert’s dismissal for 22 runs off 16 deliveries, Devon Conway was on his way too. The opener has been in poor form as of late. Since Rachin Ravindra wasn’t available for the match, the Kiwis tested him in the middle, but the 34-year-old failed to make the most of the opportunity, scoring nine runs off seven balls. With that, New Zealand were reduced to 35/2 in Harare.

Kwena Maphaka picked up the wicket of Conway, who just like Seifert went for a big shot, only to mishit as keeper Lheus-dre Pretorius picked up a simple catch. The Kiwis will now have to build a strong partnership to keep the scoreboard ticking and put South Africa in some sort of difficulty.

Playing XIs for NZ and SA

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi