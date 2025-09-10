Lungi Ngidi ruled out of England T20I Series, CSA announces replacement South Africa's Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the T20I series against England with a hamstring strain. Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger replaces him ahead of the first match in Manchester. The match, meanwhile, is delayed due to rain.

Cardiff:

South Africa’s T20I campaign against England has hit an early hurdle, with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the series before the opening match due to a right hamstring strain. The setback prompted the Proteas to name left-arm pacer Nandre Burger as his replacement, just ahead of the first game in Manchester.

Ngidi, a key figure in South Africa’s white-ball setup, has been central to their pace plans with his control, bounce, and death-overs precision. His absence is a significant blow to South Africa's strategy, particularly as the team begins fine-tuning ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The inclusion of Burger offers South Africa a different kind of weapon. Though relatively new to the international T20 scene, the 30-year-old has impressed with his aggressive bowling and pace in domestic cricket. His T20I numbers, 4 wickets in 5 matches with an economy of 8.89, reflect both potential and areas for improvement. Meanwhile, the pacer has faced England before in the ODI format, but this will be his first time up against their high-octane T20 lineup.

While no official timeline has been given for Ngidi’s recovery, South Africa’s medical staff are expected to manage his rehabilitation with caution, given the busy calendar ahead.

For South Africa, it’s a crucial testing ground for combinations and bench strength. With Ngidi sidelined, the spotlight may now shift to the likes of Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, and Tabraiz Shamsi to take charge of the bowling unit.

Burger’s call-up reinforces South Africa’s commitment to maintaining a pace-heavy approach, even in the face of injury setbacks. The first T20I will be played on September 10 in Cardiff, followed by the second match on September 12 in Manchester and the third on September 14 in Nottingham.

South Africa’s updated squad for T20I series against England:

Aiden Markram (C), Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka