Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj register historic record against Australia during ODI series Down Under Lungi Ngidi put up a bowling masterclass as he took a five-wicket haul in the second ODI against Australia. Meanwhile, Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj have achieved a historic feat with their brilliant performances Down Under.

New Delhi:

Lungi Ngidi put up a strong show with the ball in the second ODI as South Africa made light work of Australia in Mackay with a huge 84-run win. Ngidi took his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket and helped the Proteas defend 277 with ease in a series-securing win against the Aussies.

Ngidi took wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, the well-set Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, and Adam Zampa as he took 5/42 in his 8.4 overs in the clash at the Great Barrier Reef Arena. The speedster was pretty disciplined with his line and lengths and made sure the Aussies had a tough time against him in the second innings. His scalps included the prized wicket of Inglis, who was looking set for his second ODI ton and was aiming to take the game deep. Ngidi also had the last laugh when he dismissed Zampa, caught at mid-on, which sealed the win for the team.

Before him, Keshav Maharaj had taken a fifer in the first ODI of the series. Maharaj took 5/33 as he helped the Proteas defend 296 with ease and register a 98-run win over the mighty Aussies.

Meanwhile, Ngidi and Maharaj have combined to achieve a historic record against Australia. They have become the first two visiting bowlers to have taken five-wicket hauls against Australia Down Under in an ODI series.

Coming to Ngidi, this was his second fifer, and both of them have come against Australia. He took 6/58 in an ODI against the Aussies in Bloemfontein in 2020 before these 5/42 figures in the Mackay ODI.

Ngidi has become the first South African and fourth player overall to have taken multiple fifers against the Aussies. He joins the likes of Curtly Ambrose (3), Shane Bond (3), and Trent Boult (2) as the other bowlers to have done so.

Notably, Maharaj had also achieved a major record with his fifer in the first match. During his 5/33 in the first ODI, Maharaj had completed 300 international wickets and had become the first Proteas spinner to have achieved the milestone.