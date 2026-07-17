Luke Ronchi set to step down as New Zealand's batting coach after India series, slated for huge BBL move

New Delhi:

In a major development, New Zealand’s batting coach Luke Ronchi is all set to step down from his role in the national team after the end of the side’s home series against the Indian team. It is worth noting that India and New Zealand will take on each other in a multi-format series towards the end of the year.

Ronchi will be departing from his role as New Zealand’s batting coach after the Indian series, as he has accepted a position as the head coach of BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Melbourne Renegades. Notably, Ronchi has served as New Zealand’s batting coach since 2020, succeeding Peter Fulton in the role.

Ronchi has been a part of New Zealand during one of its most successful periods. Overseeing the side’s win in the World Test Championship in 2021. Also including appearances in the T20 World Cup finals in 2021 and 2026 and even a run to the Champions Trophy final in 2025.

After the announcement of his imminent departure, New Zealand Test skipper Tom Latham came forward and talked about Ronchi’s contribution to the Black Caps. “He's such a valued member of this group, certainly when he was playing but also after he transitioned into the coaching space too, so it's disappointing to be losing a guy like Ronchs. He's someone who understands the environment and culture of this group and is a huge driver of that,” Latham was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Ronchi reflected on his career with New Zealand Cricket

Furthermore, Ronchi also came forward and talked about his time with New Zealand Cricket. Branding it as one of his biggest career highlights, he wished everyone involved the best for whatever the future holds for NZC. The board also announced that they will be naming Ronchi’s replacement in due time.

"It has always been my goal to try and help this team and the batters perform at the highest level, and reflecting back, there have been some pretty memorable moments that I'm proud to have been part of. I'll be watching very closely and wish everyone all the very best with what's to come in the future,” Ronchi said.

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