Lucknow Super Giants paid Rs 10 lakh per run for this cricketer in IPL 2025, flopped for entire season Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended their IPL 2025 campaign with a disappointing loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final league stage clash of the season. The form of certain cricketers and injuries to key players were one of the reasons for their poor show this season.

New Delhi:

IPL 2025 concluded for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (May 27) with the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It was also the last league stage clash of the season, and LSG finished their campaign with a loss, their eighth of the season, despite posting a mammoth total of 227 runs on the board. Overall, their season was filled with a lot of IFs and BUTs, due to injuries to their key bowlers. However, one player who disappointed LSG the most was their captain, Rishabh Pant.

Even though the LSG skipper signed off with a brilliant century in the final league stage clash against RCB, Pant finished with a tally of only 269 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16. The numbers only improved after his 117-run knock, and even then, they aren't looking great for a player who was the most expensive player of IPL history.

LSG paid a whopping Rs 27 crore to secure Rishabh Pant's services and named him the captain of the team. While their overseas players - Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram - stepped up in almost every match, Pant turned out to be a major disappointment. Looking at the number of runs he scored, LSG ended up paying a whopping Rs 10 lakh for each run Pant scored this season. Also, for each match played in IPL 2025, Pant earned Rs 1.93 crore.

Given that he ended the season on a high, LSG might not think of releasing Pant ahead of IPL 2026, but will expect a better show from him and the team. LSG lost the match for the third time this season after posting a 200+ total, which clearly shows they lacked control in the bowling. Even Pant admitted that matches aren't won in 20 overs in T20 cricket and that teams have to play good cricket for 40 overs.