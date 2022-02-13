Lucknow Super Giants full squad IPL 2022 Auction: Lucknow complete players list, full squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2022.

New entrants Lucknow Super Giants have splurged their money generously at the IPL 2022 mega auction to build a competitive team to be led by Indian opener KL Rahul.

Apart from Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis as their draft players ahead of the mega auction. And over this weekend, they bought some big names and amazing talents to make their bid for a title in the opening season.

The list includes the likes of Quinton de Kock, Avesh Khan, Jason Holder among others.

Let's take a look at the complete squad for the upcoming season.

Pre-auction picks: KL Rahul (17 Cr), Marcus Stoinis (9.2 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (4 Cr)

Auction signings

Batsmen & Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (wk) (6.75 Cr), Manish Pandey (4.60 Cr), Manan Vohra (0.20 Cr), Evin Lewis (2 Cr)

Bowlers: Mark Wood (7.5 Cr), Avesh Khan (10 Cr), Ankit Rajpoot (0.50 Cr), Dushmantha Chameera (2 Cr), Shahbaz Nadeem (0.50 Cr), Mohsin Khan (0.20 Cr), Mayank Yadav (0.20 Cr)

Allrounders: Jason Holder (8.75 Cr), Deepak Hooda (5.75 Cr), Krunal Pandya (8.25 Cr), K Gowtham (0.90 Cr), Ayush Badoni (0.20 Cr), Kyle Mayers (0.50 Cr), Karan Sharma (0.20 Cr)

Purse Remaining: 0

Squad strength: 21 (14 - Indian, 7 - overseas)