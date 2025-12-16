Lucknow Super Giants full squad for IPL 2026: Josh Inglis top pick, can LSG finally lift the trophy? Lucknow Super Giants made some decent buys in IPL 2026 auction but surprisingly, their most expensive pick was Josh Inglis, who is available to play only four matches next season. However, they also got a couple of players at their base price. Here's LSG's final squad for IPL 2026:

Abu Dhabi:

Lucknow Super Giants had six slots left to fill when the IPL 2026 auction got underway and they managed to secure the players they wanted at the end of the event. However, Josh Inglis was their top pick as the franchise shelled out a massive amount of Rs 8.6 crore despite being aware of the fact that he is available only for four matches in the next edition of the cash-rich league.

Their other overseas picks were Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje and LSG got both players for their base price of Rs 2 crore each. Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary and Naman Tiwari were their other picks at the auction, even as they were active in the trading window, securing Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar.

How does LSG's squad looks for IPL 2026?

As far as their squad is concerned, LSG seem to have assembled a decent line-up for IPL 2026. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram continue to be their openers while captaincy will definitely stay with Rishabh Pant and it remains to be seen if Arjun Tendulkar gets a chance with the team. Their bowling attack is strengthened with Hasaranga and Nortje's signings but all eyes will be on Mayank Yadav's fitness. The franchise will also be hoping for the likes of Ayush Baroni and Digvesh Rathi to deliver consistently.

Lucknow Super Giants - Final squad for IPL 2026

Retentions: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar (traded), Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Mohammed Shami (traded), Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Ahmed

Auction Picks: Akshat Raghuwanshi (INR 2.2 Cr), Mukul Choudhary (INR 2.6 Cr), Josh Inglis (INR 8.60 Cr), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 2 Cr), Anrich Nortje (INR 2 Cr), Naman Tiwari (INR 1 Cr)