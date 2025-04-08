Lucknow Super Giants eke out come-from-behind win in high-scoring affair against Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants registered a four-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League. LSG made a storming comeback to beat KKR in a high-scoring affair at the Eden Gardens.

Lucknow Super Giants eked out a four-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring contest at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. Defending a huge score of 238, LSG managed to beat KKR by only four runs as the hosts put up a strong fight in a tall chase.

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh gave it a good crack; however, KKR could not cross the line. The hosts were in the driver's seat in the middle phase, thanks to blistering knocks from Narine and Rahane. However, they lost their way in the middle. From being 162/2, KKR went down 177/6 as LSG made a storming comeback.

The bowlers struck in a union with Shardul Thakur starting things. Thakur bowled five straight wide balls in the 13th over as the pressure mounted on LSG. However, he got the big wicket of Rahane for 65 as that turned a procession that hardly stopped. Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep also struck blows as KKR lost steam and needed some magic from Rinku.

With 38 needed off the final two overs, Rinku swung his willow to collect 14 from that over. KRR needed 24 from the final one with Bishnoi bowling the last one. Harshit Rana hit a four on the first ball, however, he missed the next one and had to give the strike to Rinku in the hope of some magic. KKR needed 19 from 3 balls, three sixes for a Super Over. Rinku, who famously hit Yash Dayal for five sixes in a match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, could not replicate the same heroics as he could hit two fours and a six as KKR went down by four runs in the end.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants put up a huge total of 238/3 led by strong knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. On a pitch that was looking two-paced at the start, Marsh batted with strong intent and kept the scoreboard ticking alongside a struggling Aiden Markram, who himself scored 47. Pooran capitalised in the end and slammed 87.