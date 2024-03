Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Willey.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in Kiwi pacer Matt Henry as the replacement for their bowling allrounder David Willey. Henry has been brought on board at his base price of INR 1.25 crores and will bolster the pace attack of LSG that comprises overseas names like Shamar Joseph, Naveen-ul-Haq and allrounders Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis.

Willey has withdrawn from the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for personal reasons.

