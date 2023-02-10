Women's Premier League: Lucknow franchise name revealed; from coaching staff to logo, here are all details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lucknow franchise announces team name

The Lucknow franchise of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League revealed the name of their team. The franchise which was bought by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited for Rs 757 crore at the auction will be known as 'UP Warriorz'. The UP Warriorz's logo comprises four components - a rendition of the sarus crane, a sword, wings that extend out like the rays of the sun, and a shield to hold it all together.

The franchise also announced its coaching staff for the upcoming tournament. Following is the list of the coaching staff for Lucknow Warriors -

Head Coach: Jon Lewis

Mentor: Lisa Sthalekar

Assistant Coach: Anju Jain

Bowling Coach: Ashley Noffke

Lewis, the current head coach of the England women's team has bagged more than 1200 wickets in over 500 games, internationally and domestically. He was the bowling coach for the England men's team in 2021.

"I am delighted to be part of the Capri Global Holdings Private Limited family with the UP Warriorz and expect this to be a fascinating insight into the depth of cricket in India and a high-octane ride for the next couple of months," Lewis said in a statement issued by the franchise.

"The WPL is a huge step forward for women's cricket globally and I am excited to be an integral part of this journey. Having Anju Jain, Ashley Noffke, and Lisa Sthalekar who bring in a diverse set of experiences to the dugout can only make the task a whole lot easier."

How much was the bid for which team?

Apart from Adani Sportsline, Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd acquired the Mumbai franchise with a bid of Rs 912.99 crore. Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd acquired the Bangalore franchise for Rs 901 crore, JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd managed to buy the Delhi franchise for Rs 810 crore and Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd acquired the Lucknow team for Rs 757 crore.

WPL schedule:

The WPL is scheduled to be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai. A total of 22 matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium. The Player Auction for the marquee tournament is set to be held in Mumbai on the 13th of February.

