LSG vs SRH: Pitch Report to Records: Here's everything to know about Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 10th match of IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The home side won their first ever match at the venue against Delhi Capitals comfortably but lost their away game against Chennai Super Kings. As for SRH, they are playing only their second game after going down meekly in their first game against Rajasthan Royals.

Now let's dive straight into the pitch report for LSG vs SRH match-

Pitch Report

In the past matches played at this Stadium, it has been observed that the team batting first has got an advantage. So in such a situation, the team which wins the toss would love to bat first. As the game progresses, the pitch here will be in the favour of the bowlers. But this pitch is considered friendly for the batters throughout the match.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes. Dew will play a crucial role in this game. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first. Out of 9 T20 matches played here, five have been won by team batting first.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average 1st Inns scores: 151

Average 2nd Inns scores: 126

Highest total recorded: 199/2 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased: 159/4 (20 Ov) by RSAW vs INDW

Lowest score defended: 156/8 (20 Ov) by AFG vs WI

Lucknow Super Giants Final Squad:

KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2023:

Aiden Markram (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

