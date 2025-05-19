LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants will be in action in their penultimate home game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 19. The Super Giants beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first fixture and will be confident of getting the same result as they don't have an option either.

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in a must-win zone following the Sunday results, with three teams already confirming their playoffs spot in the ongoing IPL season. The Super Giants have fallen off the cliff, having won just one game out of their last five after starting the tournament with four wins in the first six matches. LSG's form has coincided with the form of their overseas hard-hitters, which has nosedived in the last few games and would need the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran to find some runs back to get their batting going yet again.

LSG will be eliminated if they lose on Monday and with no Travis Head for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the hosts will be even more motivated and hence, fancy their chances to get a positive result. It has been a while since Lucknow earned a couple of points and with destiny still in their own hands, LSG have games to push for that final spot.

On the other hand, it has been a disappointing season for the Sunrisers as their batters haven't been in form and the bowlers haven't been as consistent as they would have wanted. SRH have added a couple of players late into their squad with no Travis Head, they might try their bench out for in the last few games.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 61, LSG vs SRH

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Ayush Badoni, Pat Cummins, Digvesh Rathi, Harshal Patel (vc), Avesh Khan

Probable Playing XIIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh/David Miller, Akash Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Will O'Rourke/Prince Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Travis Head/Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey/Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga