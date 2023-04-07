LSG vs SRH: Why Mark Wood and Avesh Khan are not playing for Lucknow in game against Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mark Wood misses out in LSG vs SRH encounter

LSG vs SRH: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in their third match of the tournament. Lucknow are looking for their second win, while Hyderabad are aiming to get their account open at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first.

Notably, LSG made three changes to their playing XI. Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, and K Gowtham missed out on their places from the team as Romario Shepherd and Amit Mishra make their LSG debuts. Notably, Jaydev Unadkat also gets a game after missing out in the previous encounter.

Why Wood and Avesh are not playing?

LSG captain KL Rahul said at the toss that Wood is down with flu and Avesh got injured during the last game. "We will assess the conditions and try to put on our best show. Wood is down with flu, so he misses out. Avesh got injured in the last game, so he is taking a break," Rahul said.

No Quinton de Kock in team

Notably, Rahul has not picked South Africa's Quinton de Kock in the team. The Southpaw has returned from his national duties and was seen in the team dugout too. Kyle Mayers, who was fabulous in the first two matches keeps his place. Also, LSG have not opted to drop Marcus Stoinis, who has not fired with the bat in the first two matches.

Pitch report

In the past matches played at this Stadium, it has been observed that the team batting first has got an advantage. So in such a situation, the team which wins the toss would love to bat first. As the game progresses, the pitch here will be in the favour of the bowlers. But this pitch is considered friendly for the batters throughout the match.

Lucknow Super Giants team:

KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad team:

Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

