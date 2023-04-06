LSG VS SRH IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 10th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Lucknow Super Giants

LSG VS SRH IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will take on Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 10th match of IPL 2023 in Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG had a good head start in the season as they won their opening game of the tournament against DC by 50 runs but then later lost to CSK by 12 runs, while SRH had a bit of hard luck as RR thumped them by 72 runs.

Before we dive deep into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the LSG VS SRH, 10th Match IPL 2023?

LSG VS SRH match 10 will be played on Thursday, 7th of April.

At what time does LSG VS SRH, the 9th Match of IPL 2023 start?

RR vs PBKS match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is LSG VS SRH, the 10th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

KKR vs RCB match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Where can you watch the LSG VS SRH match, the 10th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be Live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch LSG VS SRH, the 10th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Lucknow Super Giants Final Squad: KL Rahul (captain), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2023: Aiden Markram (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their group in the league stage match. For example, RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023.

