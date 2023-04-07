LSG vs SRH: Anmolpreet Singh makes his debut for Hyderabad; Amit Mishra, Shepherd get 1st game for Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anmolpreet Singh makes debut for SRH

LSG vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad look for their first win as they face Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. SRH received a major boost as captain Aiden Markram returned from his national duties and joined the team in their second game. Meanwhile, SRH have made three changes to the Playing XI.

SRH won the toss as Markram opted to bat first. He made three changes to the team with Anmolpreet Singh getting his debut cap for the orange army, while he himself came back along with Abdul Samad. Notably, Samad was the impact player in the previous match and was not in the playing XI. Abhishek Sharma, and Glenn Phillips missed making the team's sheet while Fazalhaq Farooqi is named in the impact list.

Mishra, Shepherd makes debut for LSG

Notably, the 40-year-old Amit Mishra and Guyanese cricketer Romario Shepherd also made their debuts for KL Rahul's LSG. Rahul's LSG made three changes to their playing XI. Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, and K Gowtham missed out on their places from the team. Along with Mishra and Shepherd, Jaydev Unadkat also gets a game.

Notably, Rahul has not picked South Africa's Quinton de Kock in the team. The Southpaw has returned from his national duties and was seen in the team dugout too. Kyle Mayers, who was fabulous in the first two matches keeps his place. Also, LSG have not opted to drop Marcus Stoinis, who has not fired with the bat in the first two matches.

Latest Cricket News