LSG vs SRH head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 61 With Lucknow Super Giants all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 61 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both teams ahead of the upcoming game.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 61 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 19. Both sides will be hoping to put in a good performance in the upcoming game.

Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy eighth place in the standings. With 11 matches played, the side has won three matches, lost seven, and one game has produced no result.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants sit in seventh place in the standings. The side is still mathematically in the race for the playoffs. With 11 matches played, the side has won five games, lost six, and one game has produced no result.

With SRH already eliminated, the side will be hoping for a consolation win. On the other hand, despite having a low chance to qualify, Lucknow Super Giants will be hoping to move further up in the standings and stay in the race to qualify for the knockouts.

LSG vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken on each other in the IPL 4 times. Lucknow Super Giants have won the tie 3 times, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the clash 1 time.

LSG IPL 2025 squad: Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayudh Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

SRH IPL 2025 squad: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkar, Eshan Malinga.