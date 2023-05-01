LSG vs RCB: Why did KL Rahul leave field? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KL Rahul

IPL 2023: In the 43rd match of IPL 2023 on Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Lucknow Super Giants. RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat. However, as soon as the match started, Team Lucknow suffered a big blow. LSG skipper KL Rahul left the field and went back to the pavillion

On the last ball of the second over, KL Rahul injured himself while defending a four near the boundary rope. He had to go out of the ground due to a hamstring strain. Rahul was seen in a lot of pain and was seen limping as he was walking back from the field. A substitute replaced Rahul. Krunal Pandya who is the vice captain took over the ca captaincy of the team in place of Rahul. There is no update yet on how serious Rahul's injury is.

How is the head to head record of Lucknow and RCB?

Lucknow and RCB have played only 3 matches against each other in IPL so far. While LSG have won 1 match, RCB have won 2 matches. Last season, RCB defeated Lucknow in both the matches including the Eliminator. When these teams had met earlier this season, Lucknow had registered a win.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur

Substitutes -

LSG: Badoni, Daniel Sams, Avesh Khan, De Kock and Prerak Mankad.

RCB: Harshal Patel, Shahbaz, Vyshak, Bracewell and Sonu Yadav

