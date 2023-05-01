LSG vs RCB: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : AP LSG vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. LSG are at second place at the moment with five wins from eight matches while RCB are having a mixed season with four wins and losses each in eight outings. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

​Pitch Report - LSG vs RCB

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is slow and expected to help the spinners mostly. It will get tough for the batters to get going and it will be tough chasing down a score in excess of 150. Even in IPL 2023, the average first innings score has been 152 in Lucknow.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. The black soil pitch in Lucknow will play slow and slow with spinners dominating the proceedings. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and then look to defend the score comfortably.

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 151

Average 2nd Innings scores: 126

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 199/2 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased - 159/4 (20 Ov) by RSAW vs INDW

Lowest score defended - 156/8 (20 Ov) by AFG vs WI

Full Squads -

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

