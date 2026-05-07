LSG vs RCB Pitch Report: How will surface at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow play?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 50th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The clash will see Lucknow Super Giants taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 7th. It is worth noting that RCB will be looking to put in a good show as they aim to secure a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

On the other hand, Lucknow Giants are more or less out of the running for the playoffs and will be aiming to register a consolation victory. While the side is not officially eliminated, LSG need all the stars to align if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently occupy third place in the standings. With nine matches played, the side has won six and lost the remaining three matches. They are just two points off the top, and a win would mean that they would claim first place in the standings.

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Ekana Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has traditionally been quite slow. Generally offering a turning track, the Ekana Stadium could again follow the trend; opting to bowl first after winning the toss could prove to be a viable decision.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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