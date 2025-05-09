LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against the Lucknow Super Giants in their final away game in the ongoing IPL season. RCB already have 16 points in their kitty, while for LSG, it is a do-or-die game as a loss in the IPL today will knock them out of the tournament.

Lucknow:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a must-win clash in the ongoing IPL season. As of now, the match is going on as scheduled. RCB have been in terrific touch, the luck is going their way, they are winning close matches and even the backups are performing as and when they are getting opportunities. There is still some time for the finals, but Friday could seal a place for RCB in the playoffs.

RCB have won a couple of home games as well, but the way they have travelled, adapted and performed on the road, they'll be proud of their effort in the tournament thus far. A win on Friday will not only help RCB become the first team to seal a top-four place but also the first to win all their away games in one season of the IPL. There is a little cloud over the fitness of skipper Rajat Patidar and pacer Josh Hazlewood, however, given how the bench has taken to the IPL, it shouldn't be a huge issue, especially with Mayank Agarwal coming into the squad.

For the Super Giants, skipper Rishabh Pant's form is a massive concern as with the dip in Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh's run tallies, the southpaw has to put his hand up and the lean patch with the inexperience in the bowling department has really hurt LSG, who have lost four games in a row.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 59, LSG vs RCB

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni, Tim David (vc), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Lungi Ngidi/Josh Hazlewood

Probable Playing XIIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Singh/Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Swastik Chikara/Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi/Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma