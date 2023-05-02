LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli gives first reaction after altercation with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli was involved in an exchange with LSG mentor Gambhir and player Naveen-ul-Haq

LSG vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday produced a low-scoring thriller at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. RCB edged past LSG by 18 runs in the contest marred with a heated controversy. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq were seen at loggerheads during the match before the matter flared up after the game as Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir confronted each other.

Meanwhile, Kohli has given his initial reaction to the incident. In a video posted by Kohli's franchise RCB, the star batter can be seen giving a reaction to the controversy. "That's a sweet win boys. A sweet win. If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise don't give it," Kohli said in the dressing room.

Kohli also reflected on the win in the reverse fixture against KL Rahul's team. "It was a really important win on the road for us. The fact that we got more support from the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling. It tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how people come out and back us. It's a very sweet win. Feels very good for many reasons but most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we could do it and we were on the winning side which is great," the RCB batter added.

Watch the Video here:

The incident appeared to begin around the 17th over of the second innings where Kohli and Naveen were at loggerheads against each other. The two were seen having some words for each other and Kohli seemed angry over Naveen for some reason. He also signalled the issue to Naveen's batting partner Amit Mishra and the on-field umpires. After the game, Kohli and Naveen shook hands with each other but in a cold manner and the two exchanged some words there too.

After the game, the RCB batter was talking to LSG opener Kyle Mayers and Gambhir seemed to come and take Mayers away. This followed a confrontation between Kohli and Gambhir. The duo had to be separated by the team players Amit Mishra, KL Rahul and a few support staff members of LSG

Latest Cricket News